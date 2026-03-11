Meta’s former AI chief’s startup valued at $3.5 bn

Although his research laid the groundwork for large language models, or LLMs — the technology that drives chatbots such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT — DLeCun has long argued that these systems are not a path to truly intelligent machines. The problem with LLMs, he said, is they do not plan ahead. Trained solely on digital data, they do not have a way of understanding the complexities of the real world.

With AMI Labs, LeCun and his colleagues — many of whom worked with him at Meta — want to build a system that can plan ahead in ways that LLMs cannot.

Alex LeBrun, AMI Labs’ CEO and a former Meta engineer, said the company would operate a lot like a research lab, exploring new and untested ideas, but that it would eventually move into products. Its technologies could help power everything from health care applications to robots.

“If you try to take robots into open environments — into households or into the street — they will not be useful with current technology,” LeBrun told the Times. “We want to help them reach to new situations with more common sense.”