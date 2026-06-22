Meta to invest $900 million in Cred, Kunal Shah to head WhatsApp

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, in a post on Meta, said "Kunal Shah will join Meta as WhatsApp's next leader. Kunal built CRED into one of India's most important technology companies, and he brings the kind of builder mentality and global perspective that will serve him well in running the world's biggest messaging app. I look forward to working with Kunal to continue to make WhatsApp the best service for billions of people and millions of businesses."

Meta is also investing around $900 million in CRED, which will now be headed by Miten Sampat as its interim CEO.