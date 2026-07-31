Meta summons: Govt to question global team on issues around algorithmic bias, role in public order

Sources further said that Meta's global team is expected sometime in the middle of next week.

Sources said Meta's global team will be "categorically" asked to clarify issues around algorithmic bias, how their algorithm operates, and the company's role in public order.

The team will also appear before a parliamentary panel.

The move assumes significance as the government earlier this week summoned a top Meta executive after Modi's recent post addressing India's youth and promising stringent measures against paper leaks was briefly restricted on Facebook.