Meta steps up measures to curb child abuse content in India after govt discussions

NDTV Profit reported that the engagement between the social media company and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has focused on Meta’s handling of illegal content and the broader responsibility of digital platforms to prevent harmful material from resurfacing after it has been identified and removed.

The tech company is taking steps to address the proliferation of such content and remains particularly cautious because CSAM constitutes a clear violation of Indian law, it added. In addition, the company is also working to tackle instances where previously flagged material reappears on its platforms.