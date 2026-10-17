Meta denies accusation of anti-Lula political bias in Brazil after electoral court ruling

Meta says each incident cited by Lula campaign is explainable

Addressing the Lula campaign's concerns regarding Meta AI, the company explained that a loophole involving generic first names combined with electoral numbers briefly prevented some users from generating images of the president, while still allowing them to do so for Flavio Bolsonaro for another day.

Meta did not, however, address why Bolsonaro's Instagram and WhatsApp channels received algorithmic recommendations, a practice ruled illegal by Brazil's electoral court.

“Brazilian voters deserve facts, not a political narrative constructed by combining unrelated technical issues. Meta will continue to enforce its rules, comply with Brazilian electoral legislation, correct errors when they occur, and ensure a level playing field for everyone who uses our services,” Meta said.

"Meta applies the same rules to all candidates, parties, and political viewpoints in Brazil, just as it does for elections worldwide. We do not suppress content to disadvantage any side, nor do we grant preferential treatment to any side. Each of the incidents cited by the Lula campaign has a direct and documented explanation, as described above. None of them reflect political bias,” it added.

Earlier on Friday, the daily Folha de S. Paulo reported, citing leaked internal communications, that Meta employees acknowledged the incumbent campaign's accounts were indeed restricted from boosting certain posts due to technical glitches and algorithmic limitations, though company engineers insisted the issues came from system failures and automated errors.