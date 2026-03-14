Meta considers mass layoffs as it ramps up AI spending: Report

A Reuters report, citing people familiar with the matter, said that internal discussions have considered cuts of up to 20 per cent or more of Meta’s workforce, or 16,000 employees based on the company’s headcount of nearly 79,000 at the end of December.

While Meta's spokesperson Andy Stone described the report as "speculative reporting about theoretical approaches", the report said that no final decision has been made about the scale or timing of the layoffs.

The report claimed that senior executives have signalled potential workforce reductions to other leaders and asked teams to assess how operations could be streamlined. At the reported scale, the move would be Meta’s largest restructuring since the company cut over 21,000 jobs collectively in 2022 and 2023 in a cost‑cutting drive.