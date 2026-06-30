Merlinhawk Aerospace opens advanced composites plant in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Merlinhawk Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., in partnership with Italy-based Vega Composites, on Tuesday (June 30) inaugurated its advanced composites manufacturing facility – Merlinhawk Composites & Engineering Pvt Ltd at Shoolagiri in the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor, marking a significant step in India’s evolution as a globally competitive aerospace manufacturing hub.
The facility was inaugurated by Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, PVSM, AVSM, NM, former Chief of Navy Staff, in the presence of senior industry leaders, global partners, and key stakeholders from India’s defence and manufacturing ecosystem.
This milestone formalises a strategic India–Italy collaboration, bringing together global expertise in advanced materials and manufacturing technologies with India’s growing engineering and industrial capabilities.
Commodore (Retd.) Bharat Bhushan Nagpal, CEO, Merlinhawk Composites & Engineering Pvt. Ltd., said “This facility has been built with a clear focus on precision, quality, and compliance with global aerospace standards. Beyond manufacturing, our focus is on building long-term capability - developing skilled talent, strengthening process excellence, and creating an ecosystem that supports sustained growth in India’s high-technology manufacturing sector.”
Roberto Lapini, CEO, Vega Composites (Italy), said: “This joint venture reflects a strong and forward-looking industrial partnership between Italy and India. We see India as a strategic manufacturing base for advanced composites, with the potential to serve both domestic and global markets. Through this collaboration, we are enabling technology transfer, co-development, and the creation of globally competitive capabilities that integrate Italian expertise with India’s dynamic industrial ecosystem.”
Aligned with national priorities under Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat, the facility contributes to the indigenisation of critical aerospace technologies, strengthens the Tamil Nadu Defence Corridor ecosystem, and supports India’s integration into global aerospace manufacturing networks. At full capacity, it is expected to employ over 200 skilled professionals, with a strong focus on training, knowledge transfer, and advanced materials expertise.