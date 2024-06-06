‘Merger with AI to make Vistara agile, adaptable’

NEW DELHI: Vistara is proving its agility and adaptability amidst the ongoing merger with Air India, according to CEO Vinod Kannan’s remarks on Wednesday.

Addressing the CAPA India Aviation Summit 2024 in the national capital, Kannan emphasised that the merger, likely to conclude by year-end, is primarily for growth, contrary to speculations of cost-cutting. The airline has recently encountered disruptive challenges due to pilot issues but is progressively stabilising its operations.

Kannan mentioned that the unique characteristics of the Indian market allow room for full-service carriers like Vistara to thrive. The merger with Air India aims to enhance their market presence while maintaining their operational integrity.

The integration process for non-operational staff is anticipated to be finalised by the end of this month or the next, pending approval from the National Company Law Tribunal.

Meanwhile, Air India Express is charting a course for significant transformation and cost efficiency in the upcoming financial year of 2024-25 as its MD Aloke Singh revealed key plans to leverage group synergies and network expansion at the summit.