Merck, Tata Electronics ink pact to bolster semiconductor capabilities in India

NEW DELHI: German tech giant Merck and Tata Electronics Private Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday for a strategic collaboration to jointly develop capabilities in semiconductor materials, semiconductor fabrication infrastructure, and specialty chemical and gas distribution in India.

The companies have come to an understanding whereby Merck will offer its full suite of products and services, including high-purity electronic materials, advanced gas and chemical delivery systems, turnkey fab infrastructure services, and its Material Intelligence solutions powered by AI, for Tata Electronics’ upcoming Fab in Dholera, Gujarat, according to a Merck statement.

As part of this partnership, Merck will also share best practices in safety and manufacturing excellence and provide access to platforms such as Athinia, a secure data analytics platform, for collaboration on relevant information among participants across the semiconductor industry.

Additionally, the partnership encompasses plans for localised warehousing, raw material supply chain development, cultivation of talent, and the establishment of industry processes and standards in India.

Dr Kai Beckmann, Member of the Executive Board of Merck and CEO Electronics, said: "India’s semiconductor journey is gathering global momentum, and Merck is proud to be among the first to power it since its inception. The collaboration with Tata Electronics reflects our long-standing strategy: to be a trusted partner in key growth markets, enabling scale through safety, precision, and innovation. Together, the aim is to build a resilient and future-ready materials ecosystem that supports India’s semiconductor aspirations."

Randhir Thakur, CEO & MD of Tata Electronics, said: "We have a bold vision of becoming a leader in semiconductor manufacturing by offering integrated solutions across the value chain to our global customers. This strategic partnership with Merck brings not only world-class expertise in advanced materials but also a shared commitment to the highest standards of safety and manufacturing excellence. By leveraging Merck’s decades of global experience in chemical safety, process optimisation, and digital tools, we will build a resilient ecosystem and accelerate the timely execution of our Fab in Dholera, Gujarat. Together, we aim to set new benchmarks in quality, safety, and innovation for the global semiconductor industry."

The MoU supports the goals of the India Semiconductor Mission and reflects Tata Electronics’ and Merck’s role as early movers in enabling indigenous semiconductor capabilities. Tata Electronics is building India's first Fab in Dholera, Gujarat, with a total investment of Rs 91,000 crore (approximately $11bn). The Fab in Dholera will produce semiconductor chips for applications across automotive, mobile devices, artificial intelligence (AI), and other key segments, to serve customers globally. The construction of this facility is progressing rapidly, and it is crucial to foster partnerships across the entire semiconductor ecosystem, encompassing process and design technology, materials, equipment and other critical aspects.

With its extensive experience in semiconductor materials and sub-fab services globally, Merck brings technical depth, global standards and best practices, and a strong commitment to safety and sustainability to the Indian market. This partnership will support Tata Electronics’ Fab and help catalyse the broader industry ecosystem, spanning suppliers, talent, and technology development, strengthening India’s position in the global semiconductor value chain, the statement added.