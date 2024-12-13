Mercedes-Benz showcases Vision One-Eleven in Mumbai

CHENNAI: India’s luxury car maker Mercedes-Benz on Thursday unveiled the Vision One-Eleven, a concept car that aims to redefine the future of automotive design and technology, at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

The supercar silhouette is defined by the masterful execution of the signature Mercedes-Benz One-Bow design, emblematic of its 21st-century style. This design evolution highlights the Mercedes-Benz brand's

positioning as a symbol of iconic luxury.

The Vision One-Eleven, showcased in the heart of the cultural centre, features a sleek, aerodynamic

body designed to minimise drag and maximise performance. Its electric powertrain delivers rapid acceleration and impressive top speeds, underscoring Mercedes-Benz's commitment to sustainable mobility.

The use of advanced materials, such as carbon fibre and lightweight alloys, enhances the vehicle's efficiency and performance, as per a release.

The car draws inspiration from the legendary C 111 experimental vehicles of the 1960s and 70s. These aerodynamic mid-engine sports cars are considered design icons of their era, renowned for their distinctive gullwing doors and striking orange-and-black paintwork, it added.