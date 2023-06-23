Merc launches AMG SL55 priced at Rs 2.35 crore

MUMBAI: India’s largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz India on Thursday launched the SL, in its most advanced AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ roadster version. The SL Roadster now in its 7th Generation, has been developed entirely by Mercedes-AMG in Affalterbach, elevating SL’s rich tradition as one of the most aspired modern lifestyle vehicles, from Mercedes-AMG portfolio.

The SL has seven decades of driving legacy and to this day stands for one of the few genuine automotive icons in the world. In the decades-long development history from full-blooded racing car to open-top luxury sports car, the new Mercedes-AMG SL now sets another milestone. The AMG SL 55 4MATIC+ pricing starts from Rs 2.35 cr onwards (All India ex-showroom).