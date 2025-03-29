MERC-approved tariff reductions to benefit over 34 lakh Adani Electricity consumers

MUMBAI: More than 34 lakh consumers of Adani Electricity are set to be benefitted by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC)-approved tariff reductions, applicable from April 1, 2025.

With the MERC order, Adani Electricity’s 34 lakh consumers will benefit from an average 10 per cent tariff cut in FY26 and another 11.7 per cent in FY27.

An Adani Electricity spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday that the MERC order would bring sustained relief for their consumers without any increase in fixed charges.

“The Green Tariff premium has been reduced to Rs 0.25/unit, making 100 per cent renewable energy more accessible than ever. EV consumers continue to enjoy Mumbai’s lowest rate at Rs 5.48/unit under a simplified single-part tariff structure. Enhanced (time of day) ToD rebates and new usage-linked incentives add even more value,” said the spokesperson.

“These changes reaffirm our commitment to delivering reliable and sustainable electricity at the most competitive tariffs in the city,” the company spokesperson added.

EV charging will be billed under a single-part tariff (no fixed charges). As per MERC's approved schedule, the LT EV tariff is Rs 8.08/unit and the HT EV tariff is Rs 8.24/unit for FY 2025–26.

The premium for opting 100 per cent renewable energy has been reduced to Rs 0.25/unit, from Rs 0.66/unit encouraging greater consumer participation.

Revised ToD slabs incentivise solar-hour and off-peak usage, offering bill savings for eligible consumers.

These changes give consumers greater control over their electricity costs through lower and more predictable EV charging rates, easier access to green energy, time-based savings for shifting usage, efficiency-linked billing for larger LT users, and rebates for high-volume consumption.

The state power regulator has approved tariff reduction of 10 per cent in FY 2025-26 and cumulative reduction of 16 per cent by FY 2029-30 vis-a-vis existing tariff (including Fuel Adjustment Cost). This was done with a projected revenue surplus of Rs 44,481 crore and the corresponding reduction in the overall average cost of supply.