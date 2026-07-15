Meine Electric's bet on energy storage gets boost

The technology, which features a proprietary fast charge long discharge capability allowing the battery to charge in 6 hours and discharge over 18 hours, has been independently validated by Customized Energy Solutions, a US-based global energy services and technology company and the parent organisation of the India Energy Storage Alliance.



"Traditional iron-air systems are restricted to multi-day cycles, making them largely incompatible with the intermittent nature of renewable energy generation. Furthermore, solar-heavy grids don't need a 100-hour battery. By engineering our system to capture a full charge within a tight 6-to-8-hour window, we are turning iron-air batteries from a sluggish backup chemistry into a foundational, daily-cycling asset," said Priyansh Mohan, co-founder-CEO, Meine Electric.



Founded in 2023 by him alongwith Stuti Kakkar, the Chennai-based Meine Electric is the first company in APAC, and the third player globally, pioneering iron-air long-duration energy storage.