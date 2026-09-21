Meet Howard Buffett, the New Chair of Berkshire Hathaway

Buffett, who goes by “Howie,” attended three colleges in the 1970s: Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois; Chapman College in Orange, California; and the University of California, Irvine. He did not graduate from any of them.

In 1986, he began running a 400-acre farm north of Omaha, Nebraska, that his father purchased for him. As an incentive to encourage his son to be healthy, Warren Buffett took a percentage of the profit that was smaller if Howard, then 200 pounds, kept his weight below 182.5 pounds.

Howard Buffett now manages a 1,500-acre farm in central Illinois that is owned by his family, and still operates the 400-acre farm in Nebraska.

He became a vice president at agricultural company Archer Daniels Midland but resigned in 1995 because of concerns over how it handled price-fixing allegations.

He has been involved in other business and philanthropic activities, including starting a photography publishing company, Bioimages, and establishing a charitable foundation in his name. His foundation has provided hundreds of millions of dollars to Ukraine for efforts such as mine clearing and improving infrastructure. He was a member of the World Wildlife Fund’s national council and a trustee of the Nature Conservation Trust, a charity he founded that works to protect the environment.

Buffett, the middle child of three, has been married to his second wife, Devon G. Morse, since 1982.

As Berkshire’s chair, Buffett will lead the board of directors, which oversees the firm but doesn’t get closely involved in its day-to-day operations. Buffett will guard the company’s “culture and values — both worth more than anything on our balance sheet,” Warren Buffett said in a letter to shareholders Friday.

“I feel I’m prepared for it because he prepared me,” Howard Buffett told The Wall Street Journal last year. “That’s a lot of years of influence and a lot of years of teaching.”