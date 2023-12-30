Meesho reduces losses to Rs 1,675 crore in FY23

NEW DELHI: Homegrown social commerce platform Meesho has lowered its losses by 49 per cent to 1,675 crore in FY23 from Rs 3,251 crore in FY22. The company’s revenue from operations surged 77 per cent to Rs 5,735 crore in FY23 fromRs 3,232 crore in FY22, according to reports.

“Our performance in FY23 saw us achieve ambitious goals that we had set for ourselves. We were among the first movers to adopt a discovery-led product interface, keeping in mind the needs and preferences of our user base -- Most of whom are new to online shopping,” the Softbank-backed Meesho said.

In the first half of FY24, Meesho’s revenue from operations was Rs 3,521 crore with incurred losses of Rs 141 crore.