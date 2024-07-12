MediSim VR launches cutting-edge VR lab for medical training at Sri Ramachandra Institute

CHENNAI: Healthcare simulation training tech firm MediSim VR has announced the establishment of Chennai’s first Centre of Excellence (CoE) VR lab at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research (SRIHER).

This facility offers access to immersive and interactive VR-training for medical students across the nation. Since its inception, MediSim VR has benefited over 4,000 students, providing unparalleled access to immersive, hands-on medical training.

Dr K Balaji Singh, dean, SRIHER, said, "Our partnership with MediSim VR blends advanced technology and traditional teaching methods to bridge the gap between classroom theory and clinical practice."

Dr Adith Chinnaswami, co-founder, MediSim VR, emphasised the importance of the new VR-based Center of Excellence for medical students, as per a release.