Jaishankar reaffirms India's steadfast ties with Russia; calls for removal of non-tariff barriers for USD 100 bn trade goal

In his remarks, Jaishankar said the evolving multipolar order requires greater cooperation between India and Russia, including through BRICS, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), G20 and the UN.

India is looking forward to closely working with Russia to address shared challenges in a "balanced and inclusive manner", he said.

"India and Russia share a special and privileged strategic partnership rooted in trust and mutual respect. Over decades, our mutually beneficial cooperation has advanced regional and global peace, stability and progress," Jaishankar said.