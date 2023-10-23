MCD slaps Rs 5 lakh fine on Godrej Prop arm

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has imposed a penalty of Rs 5 lakh on a subsidiary of Godrej Properties for not taking environment safety precautions in construction works at its project site here.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, Godrej Properties informed that its subsidiary Godrej Vestamark LLP on October 16 received an order in this regard under the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act 1957.

The violation made by the subsidiary is “non-adherence to the directions contained in the order of NGT dated April 10, 2015 as well as the Ministry of Environment and Forests Guidelines, 2010 in relation to precautions required to be taken while carrying on construction at its project in New Delhi”, the filing said.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. It has a major presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bengaluru.