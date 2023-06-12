MCCI organises talk on pros and cons of ChatGPT

CHENNAI: Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) under its initiative ‘Food for Thought’, organised a discussion on “ChatGPT: Boon or Bane” in Chennai last week. In the discussion on the opportunities and the challenges of ChatGPT, Dr. Harish G Ramaswamy, Assistant Professor, Dept of CSE and Centre for Responsible AI, IIT Madras, V Chandrasekaran, Director and Co-Founder, Congruent Solutions and Prabhu Stanislaus, IT Consultant in AI, RPA shared their views. More than 100 participants took part. ChatGPT is a revolutionary piece of expertise driven by AI technology that allows anyone to have human-like conversations and much more with the chatbot. ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) was launched in November 2022 and gained over 100 million users worldwide. India is the second largest country using ChatGPT, next to USA in terms of number of users.