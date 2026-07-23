May separate financial services biz: TVS Motor chief

"Looking ahead, the company may at an appropriate time, in stages, guided by long-term strategic considerations, evaluate alternatives including a possible separation of the financial services business to further strengthen and unlock shareholder value," Sudarshan said.

Noting that its financial services business TVS Credit has had a strong year, he said disbursements grew 26 per cent and the company ended the year with an asset base of over 30,000 crore rupees, serving over 24 million customers across two wheelers, consumer durables, tractors and other products.