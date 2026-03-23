Max Fashion opens 34th store in Chennai

CHENNAI: Max Fashion 34th store in Chennai was inaugurated by actress Kayadu Lohar.
Sumit Chandan, CEO, Max Fashion India said, “Chennai has always been one of our most dynamic and culturally vibrant markets, and the launch of our Valasaravakkam store reflects our continued commitment to growing alongside its evolving fashion community. With this opening, we wanted to design an experience that feels rooted in the city’s love for cinema and storytelling.”
“We are planning to open around 40-50 stores nationally in the next year. This new identity store format will be followed in all our upcoming stores and some of our already existing stores will also be converted to this format”, Chandan added.