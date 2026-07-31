Maruti’s 4th plant at Hansalpur goes live

CHENNAI: Maruti Suzuki India Limited on Thursday commenced commercial production at the fourth plant (Plant D) of its Hansalpur facility in Gujarat.
The fourth plant, with annual capacity of 250,000 units, enhanced the facility’s annual production capacity from 750,000 units to 1 million units, the first time in Suzuki’s history to reach 1 million unit capacity at a single manufacturing facility.
Maruti Suzuki’s Hansalpur facility is India’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturing facility at a single location.
Maruti Suzuki’s total manufacturing capacity now stands at 2.9 million units per annum. The cumulative investment at the Hansalpur facility stands at Rs 25,288.7 cr.