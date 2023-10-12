Maruti Suzuki starts shipping out Jimny SUV

CHENNAI: Passenger car major Maruti Suzuki India Ltd announced on Wednesday that it has commenced exports of sport utility vehicle (SUV) Jimny 5-Door. The vehicle will be shipped to destinations including Latin America, Middle East and Africa, the company said.

The Jimny 5-Door is manufactured exclusively in India. Earlier in November 2020, Maruti Suzuki had started production of the 3-door Jimny exclusively for exports to areas including Latin America and Africa.

In June 2023, it launched Jimny 5-Door for the domestic market. According to Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO, the India-manufactured Jimny 5-Door will surely create excitement among the company’s overseas customers,