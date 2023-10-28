Maruti Suzuki Q2 net up 80 pc to Rs 3,717 crore

MUMBAI: Maruti Suzuki India’s net profit surged 80.3 per cent to Rs 3,716.5 crore in the July-September quarter, driven by better sales, softening commodity prices, cost reduction efforts and higher non-operating income.

The company had delivered a net profit of Rs 2,061.5 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

Maruti said it is expecting the affordability of small cars in the domestic market to come back in the next two to three years in the face of rising income levels of people and a growing economy, among others.

During the quarter under review, the company registered net sales of Rs 35,535.1 crore against Rs 28,543.50 crore recorded in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, owing to higher sales volume and product mix, it noted.

The company sold 5,52,055 vehicles during the quarter compared to 5,17,395 units in the second quarter of last year.

Of the vehicles sold in the July-September period this year, 4,82,731 units were sold in the domestic market, while the remaining 69,324 cars were exported, it said.