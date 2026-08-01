Maruti Suzuki posts record domestic sales of over 2 lakh units in July

The country's largest carmaker sold a total of 2,41,421 units during the month, up from 1,80,526 units in July last year.

Meanwhile, domestic sales -- including light commercial vehicles (LCVs) -- touched an all-time high of 2,00,123 units, while exports stood at 30,056 units. Sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) were at 11,242 units. Total domestic sales, including passenger vehicles, LCVs and OEM supplies, rose to 2,11,365 units in July from 1,48,781 units in the corresponding month last year.