Maruti Suzuki India recalls 39,506 Grand Vitara units over fuel indicator fault

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., the country’s largest carmaker, has announced a recall of 39,506 Grand Vitara units after identifying a fault in the fuel level indicator and warning light in some vehicles.

The affected units were manufactured between December 9, 2024, and April 29, 2025. The fuel level indicator might not accurately display fuel status in certain vehicles, the company said in a regulatory filing, adding that it will inspect and replace the faulty speedometer assembly free of charge.

"Affected vehicle owners will receive communication from Maruti Suzuki authorised dealer workshops for inspection and replacement of the faulty part, free of cost," the automaker said.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd also reported a strong sales performance in October, registering a 7 per cent rise in total sales at 2,20,894 units, compared to 2,06,434 units in the same month last year.

The company said its domestic sales, including commercial vehicles, hit an all-time high of 1,80,675 units, up from 1,63,130 units a year ago.

The carmaker had earlier this month crossed a major milestone of 3 crore cumulative car sales in the domestic market.

Among the three crore cars sold in India, the Maruti Alto remains the best-selling model with over 47 lakh units sold. It is followed by the Wagon R with around 34 lakh units and the Swift with more than 32 lakh units.

The company reported a 7.94 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 3,349 crore for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), driven by higher vehicle sales and strong demand momentum.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 3,102.5 crore in the same period last fiscal (Q2 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.