Maruti Suzuki India crosses 1,300 women employees, boosts shopfloor diversity

The company has made notable progress over the past two years by systematically increasing the recruitment of women in vehicle manufacturing as well as engine and transmission roles.

These hires are now actively contributing on the shopfloor, handling responsibilities across assembly lines and quality control processes, where precision and consistency are critical.

Maruti Suzuki said women employees undergo the same level of on-the-job training and skill development programmes as their male counterparts, ensuring equal opportunities for career growth within the organisation.