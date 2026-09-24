Maruti Suzuki India commissions green hydrogen plant at Manesar to support low-carbon manufacturing

The pilot project will produce green hydrogen using renewable energy and blend it with natural gas for use as process fuel in manufacturing activities. The automaker said the facility will also help maximize the utilization of solar power generated at the Manesar plant, particularly during holidays when electricity generation would otherwise remain underutilised. According to the company, excess solar energy generated at the facility will be used to produce green hydrogen through electrolysis.

The hydrogen will then be stored and supplied for manufacturing operations when required. Maruti Suzuki said the project will serve as a learning platform for wider deployment of green hydrogen technology across its manufacturing facilities in Haryana and Gujarat.