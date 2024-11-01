Maruti Suzuki India clocks highest-ever exports in Oct, Tata Motors' sales flat

NEW DELHI: Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it sold a total of 206,434 units in the month of October, which is its highest-ever monthly sales volume. The company also clocked highest-ever exports in the month.

The country’s largest automaker had sold 199,217 units in the same month last year.

However, in the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, Maruti Suzuki India witnessed a 5 per cent YoY sales decrease, selling 159,591 units in the domestic market last month, compared to 168,047 units in October 2023.

In the April-October period this fiscal, Maruti Suzuki India sold 1,269,852 units in the current fiscal (FY25) compared to 1,249,302 units in the same period last fiscal (FY24).

In October, the sales included domestic sales of 163,130 units and sales to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of 10,136 units, according to the company.

The company exported 33,168 units in October, a significant growth from 21,951 units in the year-ago month.

Meanwhile, the sales of Tata Motors in the domestic and international market for October stood at 82,682 vehicles, compared to 82,954 units during October 2023, which is almost flat.

The total commercial vehicle (CV) sale was 34,259 units and passenger vehicle sales were at 48,423 units.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in October, including trucks and buses, stood at 15,574 units, compared to 15,211 units in October 2023.

Total sales for MH&ICV domestic and international business in October, including trucks and buses, stood at 16,274 units compared to 16,048 units in October 2023, the company said in a statement.

In July-September period, Tata Motors registered sales of 2,15,034 vehicles in the domestic and international market (Q2 FY25), compared to 2,43,024 units during Q2 FY24 – a 13 per cent YoY decline.

Total commercial vehicle sales were 84,281 units (down 19 per cent YoY) while passenger vehicle sales stood at 1,30,753 units, (down six per cent) in the quarter.