The increase comes as the automaker grapples with higher price pressures despite efforts to reduce costs. The company said it would pass on part of the increased cost to the market, while seeking to limit the impact on customers.

"... in view of the sustained cost pressures, the company has decided to increase prices of select models, effective 22nd November 2026," Maruti Suzuki said in an exchange filing.

The estimated volume-weighted average price increase is around 0.31 per cent.

Despite sustained cost-reduction efforts, prevailing cost pressures necessitate passing on a portion of the increase to the market, while minimising the impact on customers.