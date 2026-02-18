Maruti Suzuki drives in first battery electric model e-Vitara

The EV penetration in the domestic market has been hovering around 4-5 per cent for the last two years, and it is time that this market takes an exponential leap, he added.

The auto major has launched e-Vitara at 10.99 lakh with BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) ownership plan.

Banerjee noted that the e-Vitara comes with 61kWh and 49kWh battery pack options with a drive range of up to 543 km.