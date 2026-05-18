Maruti Suzuki begins production at second Kharkhoda plant in Haryana

According to the automobile company, the second plant has an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units, taking the total capacity at the Kharkhoda facility to 5 lakh units per annum.

With the latest expansion, Maruti Suzuki’s overall annual production capacity across its manufacturing facilities in Gurugram, Manesar and Kharkhoda in Haryana, along with Hansalpur in Gujarat, has increased to 26.5 lakh units.