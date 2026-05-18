Markets will face pressure as rates set to rise across sectors: Report

"The latest Rs 3 per litre fuel price hike, following the Prime Minister’s austerity appeal, is just the beginning of a larger correction," the report forecasted. WPI inflation jumped to 8.3 per cent in April 2026, a 42‑month high, with the fuel and power segment soaring to 24.71 per cent, and this could be a phase before the full pass‑through of recent retail fuel hikes, it said.