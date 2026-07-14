Markets tumble in early trade as rising oil prices dent sentiment; Sensex drops 553 points

Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, Adani Ports and Tata Steel were among the winners.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, quoted 1.63 per cent higher at USD 84.60 per barrel.

"There are some headwinds blowing again which might impact the Indian market in the near-term. The escalation of US-Iran conflict has pushed Brent crude to USD 84. If this spike continues it will again start impacting India's macros," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.