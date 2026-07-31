Markets trade higher in early deals; Bajaj Finance surges over 6 pc

Profit-taking in IT stock, however, restricted markets rally during the initial trading.

The 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 49.91 points to 77,970.95 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 28 points to 24,343.65.

From the Sensex pack, Bajaj Finance jumped over 6 per cent after the firm on Thursday reported a 28 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 6,081 crore for the June quarter of FY27, driven by growth in core income and improvement in asset quality.