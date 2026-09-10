Markets trade flat in early deals amid elevated crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions

The 30-share BSE Sensex was marginally up 38.07 points to 74,809.95 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty advanced 9.85 points to 23,439.20.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, State Bank of India, Power Grid, ITC and Infosys were the winners.

Mahindra & Mahindra, Adani Ports, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, InterGlobe Aviation and Bharat Electronics were among the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.20 per cent lower at USD 101-per-barrel.