Markets tank over 1 pc in early trade; IT stocks lead the fall

Bajaj Finance, HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel were the only gainers.

The BSE SmallCap Select Index dropped 1.93 per cent, while the MidCap Select Index fell 1.40 per cent.

"Markets have fallen into a turbulent phase which will cause some panic among investors even while offering opportunities. The sell off in AI stocks in US markets was expected but the timing and extent of the sell-off was not known.

"For the Indian market, this correction in AI stocks is a positive, because last year's global rally was primarily an AI trade in which India, an AI laggard, couldn't participate. So the unwinding of the AI trade, if it persists, is a positive from the Indian perspective," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.

He further said, "What is rattling the Indian market now is the massive sell-off in IT stocks, which is the second largest profit pool of India Inc. The real impact of the 'Anthropic shock' on the IT sector is yet to be ascertained".

In Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng benchmark, Japan's Nikkei 225 index, Shanghai's SSE Composite index were trading lower, while South Korea's Kospi was quoting in the positive territory.

US equities market ended lower in overnight deals on Thursday.