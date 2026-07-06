Markets surge to 4th day led by bank stocks, lower oil prices

Fresh foreign fund inflows also added to the optimistic trend in domestic equity market.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 521.16 points, or 0.67 per cent, to settle at 78,285.07. During the day, it surged 634.15 points, or 0.81 per cent, to 78,398.06.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 159.50 points, or 0.66 per cent, to end at 24,430.35.

In four trading days, the BSE benchmark has jumped 1,806.4 points, or 2.36 per cent, and the Nifty surged 564.6 points, or 2.36 per cent.