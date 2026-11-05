Markets surge on sharp decline in oil prices, hopes of resolution to US-Iran conflict

Sustained foreign fund inflows and a sharp rally in the US markets also added to markets' optimism during the initial trading.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,403.71 points to 78,689.87 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty surged 378.85 points to 24,340.40.

In the 30 Sensex firms, InterGlobe Aviation, Asian Paints, Bajaj Finance, Maruti, Mahindra & Mahindra and UltraTech Cement were among the major winners.

Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bharti Airtel were the laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.07 per cent lower at USD 93.61 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 7,284.03 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.