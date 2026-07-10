Markets surge in early trade on buying in IT stocks; Sensex jumps nearly 700 points

TCS traded nearly 2 per cent higher after the country's largest IT services company on Thursday reported a 4.61 per cent increase in its June-quarter net profit to Rs 13,349 crore, and guided towards an improvement in demand impacted by the West Asia crisis, returning in the ongoing quarter.

Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma were the laggards.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi jumped over 4 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 index traded 1.91 per cent higher, Shanghai's SSE Composite index was up 0.76 per cent and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index climbed 1.73 per cent.