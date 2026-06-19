Markets snap 5-day rally amid geopolitical uncertainty, selloff in IT stocks; Sensex down 600 pts

MUMBAI: Stock market benchmark indices ended lower on Friday, snapping a five-day rally, with the Sensex declining 607 points and the Nifty falling to the 24,013.10 level, dragged by heavy selling in IT firms after global tech giant Accenture trimmed its full-year revenue growth guidance.
Renewed geopolitical uncertainty over postponement of talks to finalise US-Iran peace deal in Switzerland also dampened investor sentiment.
The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 607.08 points, or 0.78 per cent, to settle at 76,802.90. During the day, it tanked 940.26 points, or 1.21 per cent, to 76,469.72.
The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 154.90 points, or 0.64 per cent, to end at 24,013.10.
The Sensex had jumped 3,577.43 points, or 4.84 per cent, in the last five trading sessions, and the Nifty climbed 1,006.4 points, or 4.34 per cent. Among the 30-share Sensex constituents, IT firms were the major losers. The BSE IT index dropped 3.57 per cent.
Infosys dived 6.69 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services dropped 3.53 per cent, HCL Tech 2.74 per cent, and Tech Mahindra ended 2.45 per cent lower.
HDFC Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries and Hindustan Unilever were also among the laggards.
However, Eternal, Bharti Airtel, Power Grid and NTPC were among the winners.
US Vice President JD Vance has postponed his visit to Switzerland to meet Iranian negotiators, with the White House citing logistical issues.
The negotiations, aimed at resolving the technical aspects of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by the US and Iran, were scheduled to take place in Switzerland on Friday.
“Indian equity markets retreated after five consecutive sessions of gains, as investors booked profits amid renewed geopolitical uncertainty and sharp selling in IT stocks. Sentiment weakened following Accenture's cautious earnings outlook, while the postponement of scheduled US–Iran negotiations undermined expectations of a smooth progression in the broader peace process," Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, an online trading and wealth tech firm, said.
The cautious commentary from the global IT bellwether reignited worries about discretionary spending, delayed deal conversions, and the impact of geopolitical uncertainties on client spending patterns, according to Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd.
“Markets snapped their five-session winning streak on Friday and ended lower amid a broad-based sell-off led by the IT pack. The decline in the benchmark indices was triggered by a sell-off in IT stocks following a weaker-than-expected outlook from Accenture, which dampened hopes of an early recovery in the sector and raised concerns over demand prospects for Indian technology companies,” Mishra said.
“Meanwhile, profit booking after the recent rally, persistent foreign institutional selling, and mixed global cues further weighed on investor sentiment,” he added.
The board of Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital and telecommunications arm of Reliance Industries, approved filing draft papers for an initial public offering involving a fresh issue of up to 27 crore equity shares, RIL said on Friday.
Addressing the 49th annual shareholder meeting of Reliance, chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), approved by the board of Jio Platforms, will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Friday.
Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.58 per cent to USD 79.39 per barrel.
Meanwhile, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 1,025.20 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data.
The BSE SmallCap Select index climbed 0.62 per cent and the MidCap Select index edged higher by 0.42 per cent.
Sectorally, BSE IT tanked 3.57 per cent, Focused IT 2.81 per cent, Oil & Gas 1.21 per cent, Energy 1 per cent, Realty 0.94 per cent and PSU Bank 0.61 per cent.
Telecommunications climbed 1.59 per cent, Power 1.02 per cent, Industrials 0.83 per cent, Healthcare 0.76 per cent and Utilities 0.39 per cent.
In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi ended marginally lower, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 index settled higher. Equity markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong were closed due to holidays.
European markets were trading mostly higher. US markets ended higher on Thursday.
Benchmark equity indices ended in the positive territory on Thursday, rallying for the fifth straight session.
The Sensex climbed 254.36 points, or 0.33 per cent, to settle at 77,409.98. The Nifty edged higher by 82.30 points, or 0.34 per cent, to end at 24,168.