Markets snap 3-day rally; Sensex drops 318 points, Nifty slips below 25,150

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 318.56 points, or 0.39 per cent, to settle at 81,592.45. During the day, it tumbled 622.26 points, or 0.75 per cent, to 81,288.75.

The 50-share NSE Nifty closed 155.05 points, or 0.61 per cent, lower at 25,144.30.

This is the first major decline for both the benchmark indices this month.

Among the Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Bharat Electronics, NTPC, Trent and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.

Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were among the winners.

Retail inflation surged to 6.09 per cent in October, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for the first time in two years and prompting economists to anticipate a policy rate hike by the central bank next month.

The consumer price index (CPI) based retail inflation rose to 5.54 per cent in September, as a sustained uptick in food and beverages (F&B), restaurant services and transport inflation played a key role in pushing up the October headline number.

Data released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed that food inflation spiked to 8.94 per cent in October from 7.74 per cent in the previous month.

"The current correction suggests that markets are increasingly uncomfortable with the combination of elevated inflation, currency depreciation and rising crude prices. While global uncertainties are adding to the cautious sentiment, the bigger concern is the potential second-order impact of higher energy prices on corporate margins, consumption and India's current account deficit," Vikram Kasat, Chief Business Officer – Advisory and Dealing at PL Capital, said.