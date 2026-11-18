The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 500.38 points, or 0.61 per cent, to settle at 82,031.81. During the day, it tumbled 751.72 points, or 0.91 per cent, to 81,780.47.

The 50-share NSE Nifty declined 159.45 points, or 0.63 per cent, to end at 25,227.95.

From the Sensex pack, Titan lost 4.82 per cent, Tata Consultancy Services 2.49 per cent, Bajaj Finance 2.45 per cent, Eternal 2.45 per cent, InterGlobe Aviation 1.97 per cent and Infosys 1.86 per cent.

State Bank of India, ITC, UltraTech Cement and Power Grid were among the winners.

"Hawkish remarks from Federal Reserve officials ahead of the US FOMC minutes have bolstered expectations of further Fed rate hikes. The resulting strength in the greenback exerted pressure on non-yielding assets such as gold and weighed on global commodity prices. Domestic yields rose in tandem, triggering profit booking near recent highs as elevated yields weighed on equity valuations, while softer crude and foreign inflows continued to support the rupee's resilience," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, said.