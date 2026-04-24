Markets slump for 3rd day on surging oil prices, massive selling in IT stocks; Sensex drops 1k pts

Unabated foreign fund outflows, a negative trend in global markets amid prolonged conflict and continued disruption in the Strait of Hormuz added to the gloom.

The 30-share BSE Sensex dropped 999.79 points, or 1.29 per cent, to settle at 76,664.21. During the day, it plunged 1,260.13 points or 1.62 per cent to 76,403.87.

The wider gauge NSE Nifty slumped 275.10 points, or 1.14 per cent, to end at 23,897.95.

"Indian equity markets extended their decline for a third consecutive session, as renewed risk-off sentiment weighed on investor confidence. Ongoing tensions in the Middle East, coupled with persistent weakness in the IT sector, continued to pressure an already fragile market backdrop.