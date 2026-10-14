Markets recover early losses amid buying in IT stocks, HDFC Bank

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Consultancy Services, HCLTech, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Maruti and HDFC Bank were among the major gainers.

Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Larsen & Toubro, Power Grid and Eternal were among the major laggards.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 0.62 per cent higher at USD 106.4 per barrel.