Markets rebound on value buying; Sensex climbs nearly 333 pts, Nifty ends above 23,200

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 332.63 points, or 0.45 per cent, to settle at 74,336.45. During the day, it jumped 502.04 points, or 0.67 per cent, to 74,505.86.

The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 99 points, or 0.43 per cent, to end at 23,217.60.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, ITC, State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Trent, Mahindra & Mahindra and Bharat Electronics were among the major winners.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Bajaj Finserv were among the laggards.

"Indian equities staged a measured recovery on Wednesday, supported by value buying in banking stocks and select heavyweight counters following Tuesday’s sharp decline. Bank Nifty led the rebound, reclaiming the 56,000 mark and providing the principal support to the benchmark indices," Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder and CEO of HST Wealth, a Research Analyst firm, said.

However, the recovery lacked strong momentum as Brent crude remained elevated between USD 107 and 108 a barrel and the US 10-year Treasury yield held near 5 per cent ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy announcement, he added.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, dipped 0.83 per cent to USD 107.8 per barrel.