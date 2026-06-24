Markets rebound on softening crude oil prices; Sensex jumps 790 points

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 790.54 points, or 1.04 per cent, to settle at 76,991.22. During the day, it surged 989.69 points, or 1.29 per cent, to 77,190.37.

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 197.55 points, or 0.83 per cent, to end at 24,021.65.

From the Sensex pack, InterGlobe Aviation, Trent, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Infosys, HDFC Bank and Tata Consultancy Services were among the major winners.