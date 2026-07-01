Markets rebound in early trade after two days of decline

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 182.42 points to 76,661.36 in early deals. The 50-share NSE Nifty went up by 49.90 points to 23,916.85.

From the Sensex pack, Eternal, Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, UltraTech Cement, Adani Ports and Asian Paints were among the major winners.

Bajaj Finserv, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and NTPC were among the laggards.

In Asian markets, Japan's Nikkei 225 index and Shanghai's SSE Composite index quoted higher, while South Korea's Kospi traded lower. Markets were closed in Hong Kong.