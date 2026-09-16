Markets rebound in early trade after sharp losses in previous session

Although, elevated oil prices, caution ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision and foreign fund outflows capped the rally in the markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 244.02 points to 74,293.25 in early trade. The 50-share NSE Nifty was up 77.20 points to 23,201.85.

Among the 30 Sensex firms, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, HCL Tech, ITC and State Bank of India were among the major winners.

InterGlobe Aviation, Tata Steel, Tata Consultancy Services and Eternal were among the laggards.