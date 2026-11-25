The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 1,382.16 points to 83,818.15 in early trade. Similarly, the 50-share NSE Nifty rallied 407.60 points to 25,758.45.

From the Sensex pack, HDFC Bank traded 3.54 per cent higher, followed by Infosys 3.43 per cent, ICICI Bank 3.19 per cent, Bajaj Finance 2.65 per cent, Axis Bank 2.13 per cent and Bajaj Finserv 2.09 per cent.

Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Titan and Power Grid were trading lower.

Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, traded 1.42 per cent lower at USD 90.12 per barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) bought equities worth Rs 5,672.99 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Stock markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev.

In Asian markets, South Korea's Kospi tumbled 5.30 per cent, Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 2.74 per cent and Shanghai's SSE Composite index declined 1 per cent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index quoted marginally higher.

The US equity markets ended mostly lower on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq Composite dropping 1.48 per cent and S&P 500 declining 0.50 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.85 per cent.

"From the fundamentals perspective, the Indian market looks resilient. The total reversal of the FII stance towards India is reflected in the FII investment into India, so far, this month at a record USD 13.2 billion," V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, said.